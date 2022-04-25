Fifty Shades of Grey was a trendsetter when it comes to the erotica genre and the anticipation around it was massive, to put it simply. The three-part book series was already a huge hit before it was adapted into a movie and looks like the crew had some real fun while working on it. In an interaction with the media, the lead actor of the franchise, Jamie Dornan had opened up about a specific s*x toy that was used for shooting which was straight out of writer EL James’ imagination.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the first part of the series hit the theatres in 2015 and was an instant hit amongst the audience. It was directed by Danny Elfman while the plot revolved around the life of a business tycoon named Christian Grey, who gets into a s*xual relationship with a college graduate. Apart from Dornan, the movie also featured Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora in key roles.

Advertisement

If you are a fan of the Fifty Shades of Grey film series, you probably already know that the movie is studded with kinky s*x scenes and a bunch of toys to spice things up. In an interaction with PEOPLE magazine in the year 2017, Jamie Dornan had spoken about a specific s*x toy in the second part which was built up only on the basis of writer EL James’ imagination. Which means that the item, popularly known as ‘the spreader bar’ was not an existing thing at that time and the crew put in some extra efforts to create an instrument that spreads legs.

“The spreader bar, they made that. They were actually really struggling to get their hands on that.” Jamie Dornan said. Speaking about how it malfunctioned during the scene, he further added, “It didn’t work a couple of times and held us back a little bit…It didn’t quite achieve what we wanted it to achieve, but when it mattered it worked, so it was all good.”

“When [Jamie] did that and he flips her over, she giggles a little bit, which I love. Because I felt like she’s having fun, it’s a playful thing, so the audience can have fun and not think, ‘Ooh is this weird?’ It’s all about play,” the director of Fifty Shades Darker, James Foley, elaborated.

What do you think about the Fifty Shades Darker scene between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan and this fun trivia? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: Billie Eilish Handles Falling On Her Face While Performing At Coachella 2022 Like A Pro: “I Just Ate Sh*t Here”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube