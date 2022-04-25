Billie Eilish fell on her face while performing during the second week of Coachella 2022, and she owned it by making a joke about it. One of the biggest music festivals in the US kickstarted on the 15th of April and ended on the 24th of April. Eilish and Harry Styles were the headliners for the first two days.

After having no concerts for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival hosted some of the biggest musicians. The audience was also in for a treat by various surprises, including that of Justin Bieber. The singer, who is busy with his Justice World Tour, made a special appearance and sang the song ‘Peaches.’

As Coachella 2022 came to an end, Billie Eilish returned to the stage for the second weekend and gave yet another electric performance. However, as per TMZ, in the middle of that, Billie took a bit of a misstep and ended up falling flat on her face. But being who she is, that is cool and amazing, the singer went on to joke about it. The lights were dimmed, and Eilish was preparing to sing “Getting Older,” when the slip happened.

“I just ate sh*t! Ouch! You guys, I just ate a*s up here,” Billie Eilish said to her fans. As the arena was pitch black, she continued to say, “You guys, I seriously ate sh*t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square?: This f*cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!” The singer added, “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f*ckin’ fire thing!”

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

She could be heard laughing at herself. No matter what, she didn’t stop the show and continued to give an awe-worthy performance. Eilish later also brought out a special guest, Paramore’s Hailey Williams, who went on to perform “Misery Business.”

After a power-packed performance by several artists, Coachella 2022 came to an end. Now, Billie Eilish has appeared in a short film on The Simpsons, ‘When Billie Met Lisa.’

