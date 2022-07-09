Miley Cyrus is never the one to let her haters pull her down and that is one of her many qualities that resonate well with her fans. If you are a fan of the singer, you are probably aware about how carefree and badass she is, not just on stage but also in real life. She even enjoys a massive fan following across the globe but did you know that once, she came across such an obsessed fan that he had to be detained by her security team and sent with the police?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Miley was previously in the news when she had spoken about the overturn of Roe v Wade, even before the verdict was passed by the court. Before the official order on June 24th, 2022, there had been rumours about the court planning to make changes to the abortion laws and that was when most pop stars united to speak up against the move. Alongside Miley, singers like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion also spoke their opinion loud and clear.

Advertisement

In the year 2019, one of Miley Cyrus’ fans was so unfiltered and threatening that her security team had to take some serious action against him. A man named David Rumsey put up back to back tweets implying that he had met Miley in the past and they were in some fighting period. He made it sound like he just wanted to fix things between them and for the same, even booked a motel to get some ‘1 to 1’ time with her.

“I do hope that we can talk about everything in Vegas so I can explain all to you. I am wanting as much 1 on 1 time talking with you as possible. I know soon I will be partying it up with all the famous people but you are the only one I really want to talk to”, one of his tweets read.

According to the Irish Mirror, he mentioned Miley Cyrus in another tweet and wrote, “Here waiting for your concert. I hope we can meet up before the concert. I’ll get a room where ever you want. I just did motel 6 until you get here. I figure you know Vegas and where the best hotels to stay. Sorry in advance for part of our talk it’s in your lryic”.

According to TMZ, he even told Miley Cyrus’ team, “It’s my life’s mission to impregnate Miley” and since the tweets were made right before her concert in Las Vegas, he was taken in by her security team and handed over to the police from the concert venue itself.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth’s Salary Revealed! Actor Received $20 Million, Much More Than What He Got For His First Appearance As God Of Thunder!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram