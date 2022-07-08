Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder, the next chapter in Marvel Cinematic Universe finally hit the big screen. Being part of a massive franchise, the film received mixed reactions, despite this; fans are still going to watch the MCU flick in large numbers. Meanwhile, with the franchise, even Hemsworth’s fan base has grown and as per the latest reports, his salary too has taken a big jump from the first film. Scroll below to see his massive remuneration for the Taika Waititi movie.

Other than Chris, who plays God of Thunder, the movie also stars Christian Bale as Gorr – the God butcher, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyire, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (who is now the Mighty Thor). It is a direct sequel to 2017 Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder might be the last solo film of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. The role has given him well-deserved fame, one of the biggest fan bases and whatnot. Before entering Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Australian handsome hunk was seen playing Captain Kirk’s doomed father in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot. However, the actor never returned to the franchise after he and Chris Pine failed to receive the amount they hoped for.

As per Variety, when Chris Hemsworth was roped in for the first Thor movie in 2011, the actor received a paycheck of $150,000 (around Rs 1 Crore). However, looking at his popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has given him a massive fee hike in the last 10 years. For Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris received a whopping $20 million (₹150 Crore) Yes! You read the right.

It is still less than his previous Avenger co-star Robert Downey Jr, who used to get around $100 million for playing fan favourite Iron man. However, seeing Chris’ potential in every film it is safe to say that the actor will soon be able to demand a heftier amount for playing the lead character in other major films.

Earlier, the Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth was also seen in MIB International and Ghost Buster reboot but both the films tanked at the box office. However, the Netflix film Extraction was a major blockbuster. Other than the Marvel projects, Chris will also appear as the villain in George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff, Furiosa, and will also play the lead in a biopic of Hulk Hogan.

