Much like everyone, celebrities end up in awkward and embarrassing situations the same way we do. However, they often get caught on camera. Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson once revealed an embarrassing moment on an airplane. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Scarlett is well known for playing the role of Black Widow in Marvel films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood now. Back in 2018, the actress was promoting her film Avengers: Infinity War and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Advertisement

As reported by Daily Mail, Scarlett Johansson during a hilarious game of Guess The Avenger revealed that she was a flashing culprit and she insisted, “It was unintentional! I was using the bathroom on the plane as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door… and I went back to grab the toilet paper and my entire va*ina was splayed out… and the guy opens the door, he looks down, he goes like this,” Scarlett said as she demonstrated the man’s shocked expressions.

“And I was like, ‘Close the (expletive) door!’ And then I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people that all just heard me be like,” Scarlett Johansson said before screaming. Tom Hiddleston also revealed that he is a talented spoon player, and he did a brief demonstration after pulling out a pair of utensils from his pocket.

Mark Ruffalo then revealed he accidentally live streamed the audio of the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok during the movie’s premiere. The Hulk actor then said, “In all fairness, it was in my pocket.” The actor said he realized what had occurred after a Disney employee approached him and demanded he turns off his phone.

“She poked me and said, ‘Turn off your phone! Your phone is on! Turn it off!”‘ he explained.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Is In Talks For “One Of The Biggest Roles” In Marvel, Might Debut With This X-Men Character?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram