Mylie Cyrus has always been one of the most expressive celebs of the music industry who has let her personality flourish over the years. The singer does not shy away from showing skin or sharing explicit personal life details and her transparency is one of her qualities that resonate well with her fans. A few years back, the Wrecking Ball singer had opened up on her s*xual preference while elaborating on how she does not resonate with either of the two dominant genders.

For the unversed, Miley has lately been in the news for speaking up against the possible overturn of Abortion laws in America. She and several other pop artists have come together to support pro-choice and a part of the internet also seems to be agreeing with their stance.

Previously, in a conversation with Paper Magazine, Miley Cyrus had shed some light on how she is open to getting laid in any way that is legal. “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that’s legal, I’m down with. Yo, I’m down with any adult – anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me. I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.”, she said.

Further elaborating on coming out to her mother, Miley Cyrus mentioned in the same interview, “I remember telling her I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, I love them. I love them like I love boys. And it was so hard for her to understand. She didn’t want me to be judged and she didn’t want me to go to hell. But she believes in me more than she believes in any god. I just asked for her to accept me. And she has.”

