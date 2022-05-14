Miley Cyrus has always been surrounded by controversy thanks to her bold and upfront attitude which is one of the reasons for her massive fan following. The singer rose to fame through Hannah Montana and has seen massive growth in the years that followed. There was a time when most celebs in the west were terrified of hackers but Miley was one of the few people who went toe-to-toe with these threats.

For the unversed, Miley has lately been in the news for her stance on the Abortion law in the United States. The whole episode kicked off when a leaked document suggested that the court is about to overturn the Abortion law. Several artists including Billie Eilish, Megan thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber, amongst others, have come out in support of pro-choice amidst the raging debate on social media.

In the year 2015, Miley Cyrus was still a popular name on social media when she was asked about the leaks and hacks that happen, every once in a while, with Hollywood stars. She has a very insightful perspective to the whole discussion as she made it clear that anonymous hackers do not faze her.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Miley Cyrus shed some light on how she is just herself, devoid of fears related to leaks. “I don’t really stress too much about being out there. There’s nothing left to catch me doing. You want to hack my email so you can find my nude pictures? I’ll just f*cking put them up”, she said.

Miley Cyrus had become a victim of cyber hacking, just a few years after she spoke about it. In the year 2017, her explicit pictures were leaked online and a follow up arrest was also made in the case.

