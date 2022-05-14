Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had quite a wild romance. The duo met on the sets of The Rum Dairy and the chords struck in no time. Little did anyone know that they will hit rock-bottom soon after their marriage and would be fighting in court one day. The defamation suit has witnessed some dirty texts being discussed out loud. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Johnny got married to Amber in 2015. The couple was in the marriage for 2 years but hit the rock bottom real quick. There have been allegations of physical abuse, s*xual assault, cheating and so much more. Currently, Depp is suing his ex-wife over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post indirectly accusing him of domestic violence. The legal battle is ongoing in the Virginia court.

Advertisement

An Instagram handle shared leaked texts between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that were read out in the court. It witnessed the ex celebrity couple talking dirty as the conversation included texts like “The only reason we go for the throat is love” by JD and “my throat is yours” by the Aquaman actress.

There comes a point where Amber Heard mentions how it could be the death of her but she doesn’t care. The attorney than reads out Johnny Depp’s response that read, “I have other uses for your throat that do not include injury.”

A funny scenario was witnessed when the lawyer read it again and Johnny laughed, “I’m sorry, did you just read that again?”

Netizens have hilarious reactions to the viral texts.

A user went naughty and joked, “Johnny Depp went Johnny Sins”

Another commented, “That just sounds like they were trynna get Freaky deaky”

A user joked about Amber Heard and wrote, “Bro she WILD WILD”

“If someone tries to spin that as s*xual assault ima be pissed cuz you ain’t finna tell me couples don’t talk dirty,” wrote another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • FEMALE POP CULTURE & MEMES (@girlyzar)

What are your thoughts on the text exchange between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Chris Rock Sides Johnny Depp As He Jokes “It Must Be Amazing P*ssy” & Asks People To Trust ‘Any Women’ But Amber Heard!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube