There is a lot of good buzz around Akshay Kumar’s next release which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Sadia Khateeb, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa and an ensemble. Raksha Bandhan is a few weeks away from its official release and the movie has also set the expectations bar higher with trailer and the songs that have hit YouTube over the past few weeks. Who has also managed to make headlines is Khateeb who marks her second film with this one.

Sadia plays the elder sister amongst the three in Raksha Bandhan and has been one of the main highlights of the trailer. The actor is right now promoting her second film and also talking about how she sees the future. While she says she is waiting for great work to come to her, she is also making conscious and careful decisions.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Sadia Khateeb got candid about many things from working on her debut film Shikara, to Akshay Kumar and how she approaches her career in the Hindi film industry. The actor also spoke about the kind of work she doesn’t want to do. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked what are the kind of roles you don’t want to do, Raksha Bandhan star Sadia Khateeb said, “See so far I am open to good roles. As for the kind of roles I don’t want to do, I haven’t thought much about it honestly. I just don’t want to be an object in any project. That is something that I don’t want to do. Other than that I am open to be crazy, be fun, be nice, be any character, bring it on.”

Further we asked her if good work knocks her doors often or there is a hard grind. “Sometimes yes, sometimes not at all but yeah good ones, I am still waiting for the best ones. Because you see 2020 was the release (Shikara), now it’s been two years. There was a lock down too, so can’t really say that. But yes, I am looking forward to the great ones,” Sadia Khateeb said.

