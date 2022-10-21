Code Name Tiranga has emerged as a film which could well have done better for itself had it been released straight on the OTT. In fact, one can draw parallels with Emraan Hashmi’s web series Bard of Blood which was also about a spy who has a job in hand to infiltrate a terrorist organisation in the Middle East. In this film though, Parineeti Chopra had that part to play, and while she did with conviction, the same wasn’t demonstrated in either the making or the promotion or the release.

This can well be seen from the fact that the film has hardly collected 1 crore* at the box office and that too could well be touch and go once the official collections are declared. That will be it for the film though as it’s nowhere in the running in the second week.

Advertisement

Code Name Tiranga arrived unannounced and is disappearing without anyone noticing, so in a way it is actually less harm done to people associated with it. The problem is in fact bigger when there is hype surrounding a film and then it disappoints. In this case, no one even knew about the film.

Advertisement

Trending

Rest assured, more people will get to know about it when Code Name Tiranga releases on OTT next. It has to be seen though that when does that happen. Will a mandatory four-week window follow or would there be an early release for Code Name Tiranga on the OTT? Well, one would know in a few weeks from now. Theatrically speaking though, the film is a disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office Collection Update: Ayan Mukerji’s Film Crosses 265 Crores In 6 Weeks, Has Diwali Ahead To Bring A Bit More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram