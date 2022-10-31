Kantara is unstoppable at the box office, be it in India or in the international market. Here, in the domestic market, the film is creating history by recording the highest collections on a single day in the fifth week and beating new releases. In overseas, collections have picked up pace. As a combined result of both, the film is soon going to hit the 300 crore mark.

Released on 30th September, the Rishab Shetty directorial has completed a month in theatres but showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is managing to hit a double-digit score on weekends. In the last week, it was heard that in overseas, more centres have been added to showcase the film considering the demand. In India too, shows of new releases like Ram Setu and Thank God were reduced, which were allotted to this Sandalwood film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the latest update of the worldwide box office, Kantara has scored a humongous total of 289.21 crores gross in 31 days. Out of this total, India is contributing 268.21 crores gross (all languages) and 21 crores gross are coming from overseas. As we can see, the film is now just inches away from hitting the 300 crore mark.

Kantara will become the 7th Indian film of 2022 to cross 300 crores globally. So far, KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores), RRR (1144 crores), Ponniyin Selvan 1 (464.70 crores), Brahmastra (427.88 crores), Vikram (426 crores) and The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores) have managed to hit the mark.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Thank God Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Verdict Is Out & It’s A Huge Disappointment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram