Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God has turned out to be an epic disappointment at the box office. Even though it has been in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, its poor performance isn’t justified at all. Today i.e. on day 6, the film was a no-show with hardly any jump. Keep reading to know how much it earned on the first Sunday.

Backed by a hit director like Indra Kumar, the film failed to attract a family audience. The director has managed to give several hits in the past but this time, he failed miserably as people are calling the film an outdated one for today’s time. Released on 25th October, the film earned just 25.55 crores* in the first 5 days. Ideally, these numbers should have come in the first 2 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming to Sunday’s report, Thank God is settling anywhere between 4-4.30 crores, as per the early trends flowing in. This is a huge disappointment as the numbers are stagnant compared to yesterday’s 4 crores*. Now, the 5-day total is standing in the range of 29.55-29.85 crores. Tomorrow onwards, the film will go downhill and seal the verdict of a box office flop.

Thank God is a moderately budgeted film and it should have at least earned in the range of 70-80 crores, just like Jugjugg Jeeyo. As of now, the film is heading to its run in the range of 35-40 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

(* means estimated number. Final figure is awaited)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): It’s Doomsday Situation For Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram