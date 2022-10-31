Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The entire country is going gaga over the film and the numbers are proof. Speaking about the Hindi dubbed version alone, the film has surpassed the returns made by Yash’s all-time blockbuster KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading to know more.

The wave of Hindi dubbed films from down South isn’t coming down anytime soon. After Karthikeya 2 emerged as a pride for the Telugu industry, the Sandalwood industry has found a reason to celebrate in the form of Rishab Shetty‘s latest release. The film is going great guns in all languages, especially the trend in the Hindi version is no less than terrific.

Released on 14th October, Kantara (Hindi) has completed a theatrical run of 17 days. As of now, the film has earned an impressive total of 42.95 crores. Considering its break-even of 7.5 crores for the Hindi version, the film has earned a profit of 35.45 crores till now. If converted to a percentage, it equals a massive 472.66%. That’s really humongous and it has surpassed the returns of KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version (382.91%).

Kantara will soon surpass Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), which has returns of 566.66% on the list of Most Profitable Films Of 2022 (Hindi). The list is topped by The Kashmir Files (1162%).

Meanwhile, speaking about the total Indian collection, Kantara has crossed the mark of 200 crores recently and has completed a run of 1 month in theatres. However, it is yet to slow down and is creating history each day.

