The Kannada film Kantara, which was released on September 30, turned out to be a huge success not only in Karnataka but across the country. Even after a month of release, the film continues to ring cash registers at the ticket windows. Film’s actor & director Rishab Shetty opens up on the film’s success.

Several celebrities including Rajinikanth, and Kangana Ranaut hailed the Kannada-language action thriller on social media. Following the phenomenal success of the film, the actor-director reveals whether he plans to remake the film in Hindi. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with ETimes, Rishab Shetty clarified that a film like Kantara should not be remade in Hindi. He said, “To play such characters you have to believe in the roots and culture. There are many big actors in the Hindi film industry whom I admire. But I am not interested in remakes.”

As the film continues to get showered with love, a section of fans believe that the film deserves to be nominated for the Oscars and even win in a few categories. The Kannada actor-director said he wouldn’t react to these demands and said, “I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don’t comment on that. Because I didn’t work for this success. I worked for work. That’s all.”

Speaking about the box office reception, Rishab Shetty confessed he had not anticipated Kantara to perform this well at the box office. “I don’t know. It just happened. Cinema has a certain energy and we have talked about our culture and folklore in the film. So, I guess with God’s blessings the film has been released pan-India,” he said.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth hailed the film and shared a glorious review of the film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema”.

