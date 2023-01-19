Only a few days are left before Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit the theatres. The advance sale of tickets has already started in foreign countries like Germany, Australia and UAE. In India, the tickets are said to be available from 20th January onwards. The buzz is really high, and it’s not hard to imagine that the ticket prices are quite high. But if we say that you can get the tickets for Rs 55 and Rs 85? To know more, keep reading!

This film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, and this is also the fourth time he will be pairing up with DP, and their crackling chemistry is loved by the audience. The stakes are quite high, and so are the ticket prices.

As per reports, the ticket prices have gone up to Rs 2100! While that will surely lift your brows sky high, on the other hand, there are also tickets available for Rs 55 only, but it comes with a condition. According to a report in DNA, tickets for the Telugu dubbed version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are being sold for Rs 55, but this is strictly for those who are a resident and would watch the film in its Telugu version. The Rs 55 tickets are selling at the Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads, Hyderabad.

For the Delhites, there is something in store for you as well. Tickets for Pathaan are available at Rs 85 at the Karol Bagh Liberty Cinema for the film’s 2D non-IMAX version. The cheapest amount of tickets for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is Rs 180 in the city of Mumbai, while in Kolkata, tickets are selling for only Rs 200.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on 25th January. Are you all set to witness the grand comeback of Bollywood’s King Khan? Let us know in the comments!

