Versatile actress Neena Gupta is one of the sorted Bollywood stars. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself and has received a lot of love from fans, critics, and even her contemporaries. The actress has definitely proved age is just a number.

The Badhaai Ho actress remains quite active on social media and never leaves a chance to interact with her fans. Neena keeps posting her pictures and videos on the internet. She recently posted a video on her Instagram slamming a person for taking her photos without her permission. Well! Well! Being a celebrity is not easy and often their privacy gets invaded. Scroll down to read the details.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Thursday took to her Instagram and posted a short video, in which the actress can be seen enjoying the India Art Festival at Nehru Centre in World, Mumbai. In the viral video, a person can be seen taking her pictures without her consent. Neena was later head saying, “Log bina pooche hi photo le lete hain, main toh public property hoon. Koi baat nhi.” The netizens were quick to respond to the video. Many appreciated her by adding clap emojis. Several others lauded the actress for her dress sense.

Neena Gupta is not the first actor who has spoken about her privacy getting invaded. Ever since Pap culture became popular, many celebs have spoken about the same. Now, this is one of the major setbacks of being a celebrity, but we do agree it could be annoying sometimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta who has made the 60s look like the new sweet sixteen has been riding high on success since 2018. Ever since the actress started off her new innings in B-town, she has delivered power-packed performances and played major roles in films like Badhaai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, and Goodbye, among others.

