Star kids are often a topic of discussion on the internet as most of them eventually join the film industry. In a recent pap shot, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa was seen exiting a venue in the city and the clip has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Some people found her look simple and chic while others trolled the young celeb for her changed skin colour.

For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol were dating for a while in the 1990s before tying the knot in 1999. The couple has done a bunch of films together and the list includes their last collaboration, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The couple has two kids at the moment, Nysa and Yug, who have mostly stayed away from the limelight until recently.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Nysa Devgn was seen stepping into a car with a friend. She was spotted dressed in a simple white short dress which is an apt choice for an evening out, the wrap around dress had frills at the rim and a V neckline with half sleeves. The cotton garment was styled in a simple manner with minimum accessories and makeup. She opted for a thin liner around the eyes and covered her face with a surgical mask. Nysa also added nude coloured strappy footwear with the outfit, keeping her ensemble well-coordinated.

As the video surfaced on social media, netizens had polarizing views on the Nysa Devgn’s look. Some people found her gorgeous and stunning while others highlighted how she looked slightly different in the video. A bunch of internet users were also of the opinion that she had gotten a skin lightening treatment done.

“Glutathione lage ke skin color change kara liya hai”, a netizen wrote

“Skin whitening done ✅”, another comment read

An Instagram user further wrote, “Ye itni gori kaise ho gai😂😂”

A comment also read, “Inhone bhi fairness treatment kara liya”

