Indian actor Taapsee Pannu has always enjoyed a huge fan following across the country not just for her promising acting skills but also for her bold and direct attitude. She had often called out people for inappropriate comments on the internet, shutting off the trolls whenever necessary. In the year 2017, the actor had given a befitting reply to the haters who did not approve of her wearing a bikini.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Taapsee was last seen in the film Rashmi Rocket, which received raving reviews from the audience mainly for her stellar performance. She was also a part of Haseen Dilruba which released in July this year and featured Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Advertisement

A few years back, Taapsee Pannu had posted a sizzling bikini picture on Twitter and it instantly took the internet by storm. In the photograph, she was spotted wearing a light blue floral bikini which was aptly styled with quirky colourful earrings. She braided her hair on one side, leaving the rest open and kept the makeup minimal.

As soon as the picture was posted, a bunch of netizens started expressing how displeased they were with her choice of outfit. Some people were seen openly sl*tshaming Taapsee Pannu while others used abusive words in the comments section.

Not good…. — Mersal Revathi chlm (@chlm_m) September 13, 2017

"When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don't forget the smile 😁" #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Not good…. — Mersal Revathi chlm (@chlm_m) September 13, 2017

😐😐ak baat bolu aisa accha nai lagta apko bhi aur duniya ko bhi — Monik Bhardwaj (@monik_bhardwaj) September 13, 2017

I have never thought you would also follow same trend like others ,in fact I got disappointed that you have chosen same way as other . — Kumar_Vivekk_official (@vivekkumar84) September 13, 2017

One of the Twitterati even taunted and wrote that her brother would be proud of her pictures even though she does not have a brother.

Taapsee was quick to spot this hate comment and gave him a sassy reply instantly. “Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????”, she tweeted. Have a look.

Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ???? https://t.co/Snv6dlNhWj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has her hands full for 2022 as she has signed a series of films including Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, amongst others. She has also been roped in to play the lead role in the Mithali Raj biopic film, Shabaash Mithu, which hits the theatres in February 2022.

Must Read: 83 Box Office Day 5: Ranveer Singh Stays Low On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube