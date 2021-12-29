Things aren’t looking good for ‘83 as the collections continue to slide for the sports drama. After Monday collections went down to 7.29 crores, Tuesday wasn’t any better as 6 crores* came in. Though there isn’t much to change the eventual verdict of the film either ways, the least that’s expected from it is to go past the 100 crores mark sooner than later. However for that the film had to at least stay close to the Monday mark right through the weekdays. With that not happening now, one just waits to see if Wednesday and Thursday are consistent.

Unfortunately, theatres in Delhi are now shut and this is the territory where the Ranveer Singh was actually collecting better numbers. As a result, further dip in collections would be a little more visible than it would had there been a regular day to day fall.

83 has collected 60.29 crores* so far and while 70 crores would be crossed by the end of first week, one waits to see how does the second weekend look like. Hopefully, it would sustain at least reasonably, especially so since there is no new release planned for this Friday. That should allow the Kabir Khan directed film to stay in contention for 100 Crore Club entry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

