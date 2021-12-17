Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson-starrer pan Indian film ‘Liger’ is all set to hit the screens on August 25, 2022.

Advertisement

The film’s producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a poster, which read: “Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment.

Advertisement

Liger, releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. “This New Year aag laga dengay.”

Karan captioned the poster: “THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS – it’s going to be a total knockout! Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!”

The much-anticipated sports drama is to feature Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar, and will also feature numerous foreign fighters in the high-octane sequences. ‘Liger’ is bankrolled in association with Puri connects and Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions.

Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, ‘Liger’ sees Vijay Deveraakonda playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

‘Liger’ will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Must Read: When John Abraham Confessed Of Sleeping Naked Every Night: “Chaddar Ke Neeche Kapde Kyun Pehenu?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube