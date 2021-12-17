Superstar Akshay Kumar is now basking in the glory of the blockbuster film Sooryavanshi and is gearing up for his next release Atrangi Re. Amidst the buzz around Aanand L Rai’s film, Kumar’s look from his forthcoming film OMG 2 is now going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Khiladi Kumar is now shooting for his next film which is written and directed by Amit Rai. He was recently spotted at the sets, which gave away his look in the movie. A fan shared an edit of the leaked video and it caught the attention of the superstar.

Akshay Kumar, who was seemingly mighty impressed by the video edit made by the fan group, shared the video on his Twitter handle. In the leaked video, Akki was seen sporting long hair tied in a top ponytail.

Sharing the video, the superstar wrote, “Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev 🙏🏻 https://t.co/g8G1gmkins — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2021

A couple of months ago, Akshay Kumar shared an update regarding his film OMG 2 on social media. He shared posters of the film and wrote, “Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey.”

Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to the 2012 film Oh My God wherein the superstar had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. However, in the upcoming sequel, he will be playing the role of Lord Shiva.

