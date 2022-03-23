Director Seenu Ramasamy’s eagerly awaited family drama ‘Maa Manithan’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, will hit screens on May 6.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, producer and actor R.K. Suresh, whose firm Studio 9 has bought the Tamil Nadu and Kerala theatrical rights of the film, posted a poster of the film with May 6 as the release date.

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie starrer ‘Maa Manithan’ has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Maa Manithan’ has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.

Actor Vijay plays an auto driver called Radhakrishnan in the film which has actress Gayathrie playing Sethupathi’s wife.

Must Read: RRR: Ram Charan’s Intro Scene Has 1000 People Marching Towards Him For A Battle, SS Rajamouli Calls It One Of The Scariest Shots

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube