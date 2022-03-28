SS Rajamouli is chasing his own historic records globally, which look unbeatable for others. Yes, we are talking about his latest release RRR, which has taken the worldwide box office by storm.

On day 1 itself, the magnum opus grossed 223 crores globally. And with a kind of extraordinary word-of-mouth the film has been enjoying from all across the globe, it looks like a big box office tsunami. Surpassing all the predictions, Rajamouli‘s latest release is moving at its own pace and leaving everyone stunned.

As per the trade reports flowing in, RRR has done exceptionally well everywhere by making around 450 crores+ gross globally within the first 3 days. Out of these numbers, $9.6 million (73.50 crores approx) have come from overseas and it’s slightly below Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s $10 million opening weekend, as per Forbes. The film is now all set to enter the 500 crore club very soon.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. It also has Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. The ‘Magadheera’ actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie released, penned a short, yet sweet note.

“Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this birthday gift,” Ram Charan wrote.

Have a look at the tweet below:

