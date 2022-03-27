RRR (Hindi) is turning out to be a success story at the box office. Of course the price tag is huge and collections across all languages need to be good and that too for a long time period. However if we talk about the Hindi version then it is going in the right direction as collections moved up from 20.07 crores on Friday to 23.75 crores on Saturday.

Considering the numbers are on the higher side, the growth is good and now one can expect a bountiful Sunday as well. For the family audiences, there is a lot to offer and the theme of nationalism with a few religious elements thrown in as well means the word of mouth is going to be even more positive. RRR is penetrating well into the single screen audiences at the interiors as well, while high ticket prices at the multiplexes means that even with limited footfalls, the overall bounty would be good.

So far, the film has collected 43.82 crores and while a weekend of 70 crores is a given, one can expect it to go up by further 2-3 crores since things are already going in the right direction. Theatres are now seeing consistent footfalls since the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi and with biggies arriving week after week now, ‘achche din’ are indeed back.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

