Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have been in the news for quite some time now and most of it is because of the 2021 drug case which shook the country to its core. The whole episode slightly subsided after Aryan was released on bail but a recent report now suggests that a key witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, has passed away due to heart disease. It is to be noted that Sail was NCB’s Panch witness i.e. he was one of the independent witnesses present during the raid.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in October 2021 from the Cordelia Cruise Ship for possession and consumption of illegal drugs. He was arrested with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and was sent to Arthur Road Jail for a few weeks. After his bail plea was rejected more than once, Aryan was released on a conditional bail on October 30th 2021.

According to the most recent report by ANI, Prabhakar Sail, who was a key witness in the Aryan Khan drug case, has passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. His lawyer, Tushar Khandare stated that his death was reported at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur. According to another report by India Today, Sail’s family did not suspect any foul play, indicating that the cause of death was natural.

A Times Now article also mentions that Prabhakar Sail’s lawyer reportedly shed some light on how Sail’s statement on the case was recently recorded by the Delhi Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mumbai.

Prabhakar Sail was one of NCB’s Panch witnesses who had previously alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was involved in extortion of over ₹25 crores. As per the same report, he had claimed that he was made to sign ten blank sheets of paper and he even overheard a phone conversation where the above-mentioned amount was discussed.

