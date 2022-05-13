Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is well known for creating controversy by locking horns with the big (and small) names in Bollywood. He is infamous for giving kisses to heroines to begin his day on Twitter. Now he is once again taking an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan.

Self-proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant often make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Khan had often taken a dig at Salman but this time he is calling him ‘Budhaoo’ and Kangana ‘Deedi’. Scroll down to know more.

KRK took to Twitter early this morning and took an indirect dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. He wrote, “Now Budhaoo and Deedi have become best friends. So Budhaoo and Deedi Ek Taraf and rest of Bollywood Doosri Taraf. I am loving it.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Now Budhaoo and Deedi have become best friends. So Budhaoo and Deedi Ek Taraf and rest of Bollywood Doosri Taraf. I am loving it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 13, 2022

Kamaal R Khan’s tweet comes a day after the Queen actress took to Instagram and thanked Salman for sharing her upcoming film Dhaakad’s trailer. She appreciated Salman’s support and praised him as well.

Salman Khan shared the Dhaakad trailer and captioned it, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai.” Kangana was quick to share the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

KRK had previously attacked Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan after pictures of the latter’s birthday celebrations went viral on social media. In the pictures, Ira Khan was celebrating her birthday in swimwear.

