Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra may not be seen in a lot of films but she does know how to make headlines. She hogged all the attention back in 2013 when she became the first Indian woman to pose n*de for the official Playboy magazine. Her pictures went viral on social media at that time.

The Indian model-turned-actress once even went a step ahead and revealed her s*x life on a public forum. She took to Twitter and made a candid confession that she had slept with people for money. Her confession shocked many and created quite a stir on social media.

Back in 2012, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, “The confessions of ‘just a girl’-Dear all, before I proceed, let me make it very clear that the intent of sharing the following confessions…is not to create public sympathy OR to raise eyebrows OR to project myself as a ‘bad girl gone good’….itz just to state a few facts…….I’ve been receiving contact numbers on my Twitter handle n on contact@sherlynchopra.com of those who wish 2 enjoy…..physical intimacy with me at a price…In the past, on various occasions, I’ve had s*x 4 money…out of all my past experiences of paid s*x, there’s not a single one that I remember.”

Chopra then added, “U r free to make a mockery of my confessions OR to consider them as utter nonsense OR to believe in their genuineness.”

Last year, Sherlyn Chopra made some shocking allegations against Shilpa Shetty‘s husband and businessman Raj Kundra of creating and distributing p*rn online. She also said at a press conference, “unhone mujko underworld ki dhumki di. Aapko acchi tarah yaad hona chahiye, aapne mere saath yaun shoshan kiya. Ladkio se jism ki numaish karwake aap unki payment clear kyun nhi karte? Aap unko chuna kyu lagate hai. Artist ke ghar pe jaa kar, usse under world ki dhumko dete hai. Bolte hai yaun shoshan ka case wapas le warna teri zindagi barbaad hojayegi.”

Chopra then added, “unhone muje underworld ki dhumki di, aur kai saari dhamkiaa di. Daraya dhamkaya. Main ek single woman hu. Akeli rehti hu me darr gayi thi. Aaj himmat jutakar wapas ayi hu.” She then filed FIR against Raj Kundra.

