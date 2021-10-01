Advertisement

Nihal Tauro was last seen in the singing reality show Indian Idol which has recently completed its 12th instalment. He was seen recently giving an interview to a media outlet. The singer is known to give hit tracks such as Neene Yendigu, Naa Huduko Naale, and much more.

In an interview, the singer revealed that he knew Sayli Kamble, who he was shipped with during the season, had a boyfriend named Dhawal. Along with this, the singer had let out many more answers to questions such as, Why didn’t we see her Boyfriend on tv? How does he interpret his connection with Sayli? As per him who should have won ‘Indian Idol 12’ and much more?

When Nihal Tauro was asked if he ever thought he would end up in the Top Six in ‘Indian Idol 12’ he said, “Frankly, I didn’t see myself even in the Top 15.” He also added saying, ” Well, after that, it was anybody’s game. Anybody from those 15 could have bagged the trophy.” When he was asked if any elimination shocked and saddened him the most?, he said “Sawai Bhatt and Ashish Kulkarni, more so the latter.”

When Nihal Tauro was asked if Pawandeep Rajan should have won, he said, “Yes, my vote goes to him. He is a complete musician.” The singer also talked about Shanmukha Priya he said, “There was a lot of buzz on the Internet that she should have won ‘Indian Idol 12’…I think she was the ultimate. We all had great camaraderie. Else where would you see contestants helping each other, correcting each other?” Talking about that the judges he’s said, “I don’t think that was the case. They were telling us, but I think that all was edited before the telecast. They were telling us on stage and largely behind the stage.” When asked if he remembered any case where a contestant was told by the judge that ‘aisa mat karo, waisa karo’? he said, “No, I don’t.”

Talking about his relationship with Sayli Kamble, who now made it public that she is happy with her boyfriend Dhawal, Nihal said, “Yes. I knew. Sayli and I are very close to each other and tell each other everything.” He added, I know Dhawal, he is a good guy.” The singer also added that Sayli’s bf was there to see her during Indian Idol 12′

When asked why Sayli’s BF was not brought on camera he said, “Aise achcha nahi lagta na.” when asked if he had any idea if Sayli was behind this, he said,” Maybe Sayli had told them. I wouldn’t know that.” The singer also spoke on Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep‘s relationship saying, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that- unka personal jo bhi bonding hai it is the purest. Aur frankly, main in sab cheezo mein padhta hi nahi.”

When he was asked about his No.1 song by Kishore Kumar, the singer said, “‘Dilbar mere’ from ‘Satte Pe Satta’.” He was also asked about his No.1 song by Mohd Rafi where he said, “‘Japan Love In Tokyo’ from ‘Love In Tokyo’.” When the singer was asked if he aimed to be a Bollywood singer, he said: “Yes, I want to sing in Bollywood. My Dad has always been inclined to me singing Hindi songs.”

