Ayushmann Khurrana has a long line up ready to hit the big screen already as he has been wrapping up film after film ever since the lockdown was lifted. Yesterday was the day the trailer of one of his most anticipated movies dropped. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also starring Vaani Kapoor is set for a release on December 10, 2021. The trailer released yesterday and has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section today. Read on and do not forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s reception amongst the audience.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The trailer introduces us to an all new Ayushmann Khurrana and his supremely bulging muscles. A sports enthusiast, he falls for a Zumba trainer played by Vaani Kapoor. But soon realises that she kept him in the dark about a secret. How the two grapple the situation makes the story.

Catch the trailer right below and do not forget to vote.

