Mallika Sherawat is one of the most brutally honest celebrities in Bollywood. The beauty doesn’t sugarcoat things and says it as it is. A decade ago, there were rumours of Rolls Royce rejecting to sell a car to her and the beauty is now addressing the whole brouhaha around the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mallika recently appeared on Mandira Bedi’s chat show titled ‘Love Laugh Live’ and talked about a lot of things.

While talking to Mallika Sherawat, Mandira addressed the decade long rumours of Rolls Royce not selling her the car and the Murder actress exclaimed at the same and said, “What?” and added, “I mean, it’s just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know.”

Mallika Sherawat then lashed out at the ‘gossip columnist’ who labelled them as journalists and revealed that there are several ‘gossip items’ about her in public forums. The beauty then revealed about a particular journalist who targets her and maligns her image as she refuses to send him gifts to write positive stories about her.

The Murder actress said, “Oh my God, there is this one particular journalist. He lives in Patna or somewhere and he is always writing nonsense about me which is not true. Because he wants gifts and I refuse to indulge in such behaviour.”

Mallika Sherawat then dismissed the Rolls Royce rumours and called them ridiculous. She then asked Mandira Bedi, “Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?”

For the unversed, the rumours started a decade ago when reportedly, Mallika wanted to purchase a Rolls Royce but the automobile maker refused to sell her their car.

What are your thoughts on Mallika Sherawat’s Rolls Royce rumours clarification? Tell us in the space below.

