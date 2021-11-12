Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a very good first week at the box office with 120.36 crores* coming in. Before the release of the film, there was a lot of uncertainty around whether this would even be the lifetime number of the film. The question wasn’t about the content, the doubts were around the intent.

Will audiences really step out? Will theatres be open to screen the film? Will the messaging really spread out wide that the film is playing only in theatres and not on OTT? Still, defying all odds, the film has in fact done the kind of business which is equivalent to that of pre-pandemic times, which is superb indeed.

No wonder, this total in excess of 120 crores today is in fact worth its weight in gold because had the situation been absolutely normal, the way it used to be till Diwali 2019, then it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the film could well have managed a first week in excess of 150 crores, which would have been super fantastic by all means.

Nonetheless, talking about where the film stands today, the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is now set to have another bountiful week, what with no new releases this week. The ground has been set by the Rohit Shetty directed film and the stability that has been demonstrated by the film right through its first week gives a good enough indication that the second weekend would be bountiful as well.

Once that happens, the action entertainer Sooryavanshi would be on its own and the numbers should keep trickling in to take it part the 175 crores mark at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

