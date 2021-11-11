Sooryavanshi has been setting records since it arrived at the overseas Box Office. Starting with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the movie has set a record by reaching a total of 100 crores in just three days. Now let’s get on with what day 6 in overseas holds for the movie!

Advertisement

Being the first Bollywood movie to welcome fans back to the cinema house, the movie is the new installment in the action-comedy director Rohit Shetty’s cop verse. The movie also stars Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh who return in their roles of Singham And Simmba respectively.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi completed its day 6 overseas and has bagged a fairly good amount, let’s check it out. The movie earned a total of USD $ 162,649 in the US and Canada. the movie earned USD $ 57,535 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 61,568 in Australia and USD $ 27,852 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 14,027.

Check out the 6-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 6

[In USD]

Day 1 – USD $1.08 million

Day 2 – USD $1.15 million

Day 3 – USD $ 1.06 million

Day 4 – USD $ 0.48 million

Day 5 – USD $ 0.44 million

Day 6 – USD $ 0.36 million.

(Cumulative USD: $ 4.58million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 1 – INR 8.10 crores

Day 2 – INR 8.58 crores

Day 3 – INR 7.90 crores

Day 4 – INR 3.60 crores

Day 5 – INR 3.30 crores

Day 6 – INR 2.68 crores

(Cumulative INR: 34.16 crores)

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie will see the actor star alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in Prithviraj which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie features Akshay Kumar along with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. The movie is set to release on 21st January 2022.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Accepts Samosa Pav From A Fan; Netizen Writes, “Ghar Jakar Fek Diya Hoga Madame Ne…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube