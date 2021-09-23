Advertisement

Gulshan Grover is one of the loved villains in Bollywood industry, the actor is popularly known as ‘Bad Man’ because of his capability to bring alive the negative character. Meanwhile in a recent interview, the Hera Pheri actor revealed he was once cast as villain in James Bond film Casino Royale but he lost after the producer got upset.

The 2006 James Bond film was Daniel Craig’s first outing as the gentleman spy, his character faced expert card player and terror financier Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Talking to Rediff.com, Gulshan Grover revealed he was gearing up to play Le Chiffre, however, he was meeting Prince Charles’ cousin, at Clarence House in London’s St James Palace, he said, “His Royal Highness’s cousin immediately wanted to know if I was really doing the next Bond film,”

Unfortunately, the news was leaked by the actor’s reporter friend and a British tabloid, Daily Mirror, published the news. The actor talked about his selection in excitement but ended up getting replaced by Mikkelsen, as the producer was upset because news was kept under wraps.

Thinking of the opportunity, Gulshan Grover is still disappointed to have lost the golden chance, he said, “Unfortunately, it appeared before a formal announcement was made. That upset the producers, who replaced me with Mads Mikkelsen.”

Although Ram Lakhan actor lost a big chance, he ended up doing other international projects, that includes, Beeper, Blind Ambition, Desperate Endeavours and Prisoners Of The Sun.

In the previous year, Grover recalled his initial struggle days in Bollywood, talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I used to stand outside people’s offices for hours; this is after I was a trained actor. So, it’s sincerity and hard work that eventually pay off.”

Gulshan Grover, also opened up about his views on insider-outsider debate, he shared, “I’m a product of hard work, but insiders did help me. Shatrughan Sinha got me a role, and Amitabh Bachchan recommended me for a movie.”

