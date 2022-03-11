In the Lock Upp jail, the contestants are doing their best to maintain their composure as nervousness and anticipation take over. The Orange team won the task last night, and Munawar was chosen to go to the temptation room.

Advertisement

In the morning, Sharirik Shram happened between the orange and blue teams and the orange team emerged victoriously, and were pleased because they continued to win all of the tasks. Karan Kundrra entered the house and addressed a few issues to the team members.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra asked Saisha Shinde why she didn’t raise her voice when she felt Nisha wasn’t supportive, which made Nisha Rawal feel horrible. Kundraa encourages Saisha to voice her mind and brings up the subject of her liking towards Munawar Faruqui, to which Munawar replied, “I saw this coming; hence I didn’t get attached!”.

Furthermore, Munawar Faruqui was also taken to JholGhar, where he was offered the chance to eat his favourite chaat in exchange for transferring one member to the blue team; he contemplated Payal’s name but ultimately declined the offer. The second temptation was home-cooked food and a letter from his sister; however, he would have to nominate one member of the orange team if he wanted this.

Finally, the third temptation was a power card that he could use once during the game if he felt that the audience couldn’t save him through nominations; the catch being that he had to transfer one member to the other team, with Karan Kundrra revealing the other member’s name.

After these hypnotic temptations, Munawar opted for homemade food and his sister’s letter, eventually nominating his best friend Kaaranvir Bohra from his team.

To know more about what Kaaranvir’s reaction will be? Watch Lock Upp on ALTBalaji and MX Player tonight at 10:30 pm.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Sangram Singh Opens Up About His Wife Payal Rohtagi Being Trolled, “She Doesn’t Believe In Chaaploosi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube