Lock Upp has come to a stage where the tasks have become increasingly demanding, and the housemates are finding it extremely difficult to survive in this house.

Last Night, Sara Khan and Payal Rohatgi got into a verbal spat on how much Garam Masala was used in the supper following. Nisha was furious with everyone because they were fighting in the kitchen area. Later, Nisha exclaimed, “The kitchen area is supposed to be serene and to cook food with love, not with all this mayhem!” The orange team was annoyed with Nisha since they couldn’t engage in regular conversation with anyone near the kitchen.

To elevate their game, Karan Kundrra, the jailor, has entered the house to assign tasks to the inmates, but not in the Lock Upp house. The inmates will be taken to a different location where a live audience will cheer both the teams, and they will be covered with black masks while going out of the house. The inmates will fight for survival using this Atyaachaari Khel.

Everyone in the audience wore a blue or orange mask, depending on which team they supported. Shivam and Saisha won the challenge from the blue team, and Karanvir Bohra and Siddharth from the orange team lost.

After winning the task, the Orange team returned to the Lock Upp house. Munawar was chosen to go to the (jhol Ghar) temptation room.

