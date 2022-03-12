Since its premiere on February 27, ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp has been in the news for its atyaachaari khel, contestants spilling out some headlines-grabbing secrets, jailor Karan Kundrra and the rapport the inmates share. As the show gears up for its second-weekend episode to be aired today, we have some exclusive news of what’s to follow.

Wondering what? Well, as per our sources, this reality show is all set to get its first wild card contestant and that too much sooner than the audiences would have expected. So who is it and when are they likely to make it to screen? Read on to know more.

A source close to developments happening in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has just revealed to us at Koimoi that television heartthrob Karan Tacker is likely to enter the reality show soon. Now soon? As early as next week. As of now, the actor and the makers are in talks and we will soon bring you confirmation on the same.

Karan Tacker made a name for himself in the telly world with eye-grabbing roles like Shantanu Khandelwal in Rang Badalti Odhani and Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor not only won hearts with his acting chops but also showcased his versatility by participating in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 & Kitchen Champion and hosting gigs in The Voice, Nach Baliye 8 and more.

Talking about Lock Upp, the Kangana Ranaut show will see the Bollywood actress return this evening as she reprimands the inmates for their behaviour this week. Recent happenings in the show saw jailor Karan Kundrra task both teams with challenges wherein Team Orange emerged victoriously. He was even seen taking Team Blue’s case as they weren’t supportive enough of their fellow teammate. As of now, Kaaranvir Bohra is in danger of being eliminated from the show.

How excited are you to see Karan Tacker entering this show as a wildcard contestant? Let us know in the comments.

