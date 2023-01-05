Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: The year 2022 was a rollercoaster for Indian film industries, especially Bollywood. While several big films tanked miserably, there were several surprise successes. Now, as we already stepped into 2023, we’ll be celebrating the past by honouring the best of 2022. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at ‘Best Trailer (Films)’ nominations which include films from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. Scroll down to know more!

Before we get started, let us inform you that apart from Bollywood films, popular dubbed versions of South Indian releases too are considered for nominations. You can vote for your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in this story.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailer (Films) of 2022 category:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his magnum opus projects and the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi reinforces why SLB is the master of biggies. The grand sets captured the retro Mumbai vibe perfectly. Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar was a sheer treat. Her apt mannerisms as Gangubai along with a clash with Vijay Raaz was something that makes viewers anticipate the film and of course, who can forget Ajay Devgn’s glimpse full of swag? On the whole, the trailer is a perfect intriguing package.

RRR (Hindi)

After impressing the world with Baahubali, SS Rajamouli weaved his magic in RRR. The film had a mountain of expectations and the makers didn’t let viewers down by giving a perfectly cut trailer. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles, the promo had a complete massy flavour to it with some jaw-dropping action shots and powerful BGM. From the word go, it looked like a visual extravaganza.

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)

Yash was the man of the masses in 2022 and the makers did justify his grandeur in the power-packed trailer. Be it swag or quirky side, Yash was literally presented as a god. On top of that, hugely designed action sequences, Sanjay Dutt’s ferocious look and Ravi Basur’s BGM took the promo to another level.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra‘s trailer starts off on an ordinary note but paces up really well. All of a sudden, the happy-go-lucky Ranbir Kapoor is discovered to be a powerful man possessing Astra. The epic visuals were something that Bollywood fans never saw coming. Without giving out much, the trailer glimpsed us that something huge is on its way!

Vote for your favourite trailer below:

