Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: This year has been tough on Bollywood, especially after the release of some box office hits of South films like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara and others. While only a few Bollywood films like Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others could make it to the list of hit films of 2022, films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Cirkus and Raksha Bandhan among others couldn’t live up to the expectations.

As we step into 2023, we bring you the list of top actors, movies, trailers, supporting roles and many others who made a mark in 2022. In today’s poll piece, we want to know who was the Best actor in a comic role in films like Cirkus, Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 and others. And to make it easy we bring to you, nominees.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor In A Comic Role of 2022 category:

Priyanshu Thakur (Jhund)

Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, the film which also stars, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru & ensemble, is helmed by Nagraj Manjule. While the film opened to mediocre response at the box office, the film made a special place in its fans heart. While moviegoers couldn’t stop praising Nagraj Manjule’s directors, Priyanshu Thakur grabbed everyone’s eyeballs with his comic timings in the Big B-led. The first nominee on in Best Comic Role for Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 is Priyanshu.

Sanjay Mishra (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

2022 was a successful year for veteran actor Sanjay Misha, who starred not in one but multiple films. While some of them were box office duds others turned out to be hits. After starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey, he left everyone in splits with his epic jokes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film, which is helmed by Anees Bazmee, was a box office hit.

Sanjay Mishra (Cirkus)

Well, the actor has grabbed another nomination, but this time for his role in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge in pivotal roles. While the film opened to poor performance at the box office, Sanjay Mishra managed to make us go ROFL with his epic comic timings.

Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)

Last but not least to be on the nomination list is Abhishek Banerjee who was seen in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film had opened to mixed responses at the box office.

Vote for your favourite Best Actor in a Comic role below:

