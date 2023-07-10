Salma Hayek appeared on Black Mirror recently and reminded everyone why she is one fantastic actress. She does not need a lot of screen time to mark her presence, and even with a limited role, the actress leaves her essence behind. With fabulous movies like Frida and Desperado in her kitty, Salma is one of the top-notch stars in Hollywood. But despite all of this, she was once told that she would never make it in the industry, given her skin colour and ethnicity.

Racism is a known evil in society, and even the most prominent Hollywood artists have faced it at one point or the other. The Bandidas actress experienced it too early in her career, and for more deets, scroll on.

Salma Hayek appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show a few years back for the promotion of her movie, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. She revealed how she was discriminated against by racism early on in her career. She said, “I have been told over and over and over: ‘You’ll never make it in this town. You will only play a pr*stitute, drug dealer, wife or girlfriend, and housekeeper because there are no other roles for you.’”

She also thanked Robert Rodriguez for believing in her and giving her an opportunity in Desperado, which marked a turning point in her career. Salma Hayek also revealed that a studio executive once told her that she was “born on the wrong side of the border. Had you been born, you know, on the right side of the border, probably you would be the biggest star in the world. But no matter how beautiful anybody thinks you are, no matter how good of an actress you are, the minute you open your mouth, the audience is just going to be reminded of their maids.”

The Black Mirror actress further added, “It’s really surprising that people that are in such high positions are so stupid. I was thinking, ‘There are 40 million Latinos in this country. They really care about the money. There’s an untapped huge potential market here, and they were not seeing it.’”

Let us know what you think of this outrageous behaviour of studio executives against Hayek, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

