Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): It’s been a good time for the film industry for the past some time as many films have managed to drag audiences to the theatres. The latest ones are Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam headline sequel. While both the films have different sets of audiences, they have managed to garner accolades and huge collections too at the box office.

While Sunny’s film sequel broke every record, becoming one of the fastest films to enter the 100 crore club, Akshay Kumar’s film is being liked by the masses for his social message. Now scroll down for its latest collection.

As per the early reports flowing in, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have remained steady despite facing a drop in collection at the box office. Reportedly, Sunny Deol starrer has earned around Rs 20-22 crore* while Amit Rai directorial has collected around Rs 5-7 crore*, making their total collections stand at Rs 281.35-283.35 crore* and Rs 84.47-86.57 crore*, respectively. For the unversed, Ameesha Patel’s film has minted Rs 261.35 crore, while Yami Gautam led collected 79.47 crore within 6 days of its release.

After almost completing a week, Gadar 2 has technically faced a drop of 38.22- 32.03% on Day 7 as compared to Day 6. However, despite the drop, the film has yet again brought in very good numbers on day 6. Though this might apply breaks on the film from crossing Pathaan’s lifetime collection in India. This weekend holds the key & will prove if Pathaan is safe.

On the other hand, OMG 2 has faced a drop of 30.56-2.78% on Day 7 as compared to Day 6. However, Akshay Kumar starrer still Holds exceptionally well at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

