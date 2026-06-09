House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is set to headline her first solo superhero movie, Supergirl, which is all set to hit the big screen on June 26, 2026. The Craig Gillespie-directed feature will be the second film in the DC Universe, which was created by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and DC Studios.

According to a recent report by Deadline, Supergirl is made on a $175 million budget and needs to earn $315 million worldwide to break even at the box office. This break-even figure is different from the 2.5x multiplier rule often used by analysts. But if these numbers are accurate, and considering the film’s buzz and the positive response that its trailer received, it looks like Supergirl is well-positioned to achieve this crucial box-office milestone.

As many fans may already know, the DC Universe (DCU) is considered a soft reboot of the earlier superhero franchise DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The way Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), DCEU’s first film was Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, a reboot that delved into Superman’s origin story.

First, let’s take a look at the 2013 superhero film’s worldwide box office earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), its budget, estimated break-even point (calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule), and estimated theatrical profit.

Man of Steel – Box Office Performance

Worldwide Earnings: $670.1 million

Budget: $225 million

Break-Even: $562.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $107.6 million (estimated)

What These Numbers Mean For Supergirl

Based on the above figures, let’s see what Supergirl would need to earn to beat Man of Steel’s estimated theatrical profit. Assuming Deadline’s reported $315 million break-even figure is accurate, this implies that for the Milly Alcock-starrer to beat Man of Steel’s $107.6 million estimated theatrical profit benchmark, it would need to gross over $422.6 million at the global box office.

However, if we consider the 2.5x multiplier rule, then Supergirl would need to earn $437.5 million to break even based on the $175 million budget. In that case, it would need to gross $545.1 million to beat Man of Steel’s estimated theatrical profit.

According to a recent projection reported by Deadline, Supergirl is estimated to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend in North America. If the film demonstrates strong legs, garners encouraging reviews, receives positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and gets solid support from international markets, it has a chance to surpass Man of Steel’s theatrical profit. That said, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its release on June 26.

What Is Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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