The past few weeks in Salem, Illinois, of the Days of Our Lives have seen many shocking and surprising scenes. Be it John going missing, Johnny slapping his father EJ, Rafe being back in town after Arnold took over his life as an imposter, and more. The drama is set to escalate even further this week.

From warnings and confrontations to blooming romances and important decisions, there’s much to look forward to this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 24, 2025

The episode features JJ questioning Melinda. The missing necklace has been a major source of confusion for a while, but it was shocking when the piece of jewelry was found on Melinda’s neck. Many people were accused of stealing the family heirloom, but nothing concrete ever came out. Then, it was revealed to the audience that Doug stole it and sold it off for money.

He asked Leo for help to sell the jewelry, and Melinda got it in the end. When JJ questions Melinda about the same, how will she react? Will she give him some information that might help him figure out who the thief was? On the other hand, Doug warns Holly about everything that happened. How will she react to this, and what does it mean for them?

Elsewhere in the Days of Our Lives, Tate shares information with Julie. She arrives at the Salem PD with JJ to file a report. When Tate shares some information with Julie, is it about Doug being the thief? Or will he simply hint at something he already knows about how the necklace went from one person to another over the last few months? How will she react to what he has to share with her?

What will happen when the truth about Doug being the thief finally comes out? How will this affect his relationships in town? Will he be shunned and called out? Or will he apologize for going so far? Meanwhile, Leo and Javi enjoy a romantic evening together. Will the two love birds manage to spend quality time together amidst all this drama around town?

Or is there more trouble on the horizon for them? Lastly, Chad learns more about Cat. Will they get even closer as they discover one another? Is there trouble brewing, or will things go smoothly for them? Stay tuned for more details about the featured storylines and roles on Days of Our Lives.

