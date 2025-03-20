The drama in Salem has been boiling hot with Johnny finding out about his father EJ being a rapist. Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada tried to search for clues about the imposter drama. In the previous episode, Shane had sad news for Theresa, Brady supported Tate, and Joy informed Alex of her decision.

On the other hand, Xander eavesdropped on Stephanie and Philip. Lastly, Sarah masked her concern with Maggie. Here’s what fans can expect to see in the March 20, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and award-winning daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 20, 2025

The episode on Thursday features EJ lashing out at Kate. Johnny recently found out that his father EJ raped his mother Sami which is how he was conceived. He confronted him and even slapped him for what he did all those years ago. EJ was surprised how he found out about his long-kept secret and Johnny revealed that it was Kate who detailed the same to him.

Ej is left furious and beyond words that Kate would reveal such a massively kept secret to his son. He confronts Kate and avidly blames him for being the reason behind a rift that has now formed between him and Johnny. He tells her that Johnny did not need to know about this and threatens her. How will Kate react to EJ’s fury and warnings? Will she show some spine?

On the other hand, Jada fills Paulina in on her theory. The former went on a hunt for clues with Rafe to figure out the imposter swap drama and EJ’s part in it. From their search, they have theorized that Ava might have been the one to help EJ do this successfully. This is what Jada fills Paulina in about. How will the latter react to the same? Will she have some advice?

On the other hand, Rafe tries to console Johnny. The latter is beyond sad and hurt that EJ’s past is so sordid and shameful. And that fact that he is the result of a rape. Johnny is undergoing several different emotions, at the moment, be it disgust or sorrow or disbelief. Will Rafe be able to give him a shoulder to cry on or vent out? Lastly, Gabi becomes displeased with Javi.

What could this be about? Is it related to him moving Leo into their home? Or is it about something else? How will he react to her displeasure? Stay tuned to Days of our Lives to find out more details of the running storylines.

