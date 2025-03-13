Salem has been focused on the Rafe and Arnold imposter drama and now the disappearance of John, which has worried Marlena, but there is always romance brewing on the side. Gabi and JJ have become a fan-favorite pair, and the chemistry is being enjoyed, especially after Stefan divorced her. He also left town and hasn’t returned, but Gabi has moved on.

Cherie Jimenez, who plays Gabi on Days of Our Lives now, is happy with the pairing and loves working with Casey Moss, who essays the role of JJ. Here’s what the actress revealed about the blossoming romance between the two characters, her experience working with her co-star, and their pairing, which is appreciated by the viewers of the popular daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives: Cherie Jimenez Discusses Gabi & JJ’s Romance

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Cherie opened up about how Casey was only supposed to come back for a couple of episodes as JJ, but the chemistry between Gabi and JJ received a lot of thumbs up, and so he was retained. “Casey is so kind and a really sweet guy. I’ve enjoyed working with him. We’ve gotten to know each other really well,” she said.

“They’ve given us some really great scenes along the way, especially as we continue on as Gabi and JJ, moving forward,” Cherie Jimenez added. The soap star stated that she enjoys how JJ brings out the softer side of Gabi. “When I came into the relationship with Gabi and Stefan with Brandon, I came into an existing relationship. So I didn’t really have room to grow in it,” she said, referring to Gabi’s past romance with her previous co-star, Brandon Barash.

“It’s allowed for me to start fresh and grow within a relationship, which is why I think people love Gabi and JJ so much. It’s because they’re seeing it flourish versus having somebody thrown into a relationship that existed that was already passionate before,” Cherie added. The Days of Our Lives star pointed out that Casey and she have been a part of many beautiful scenes and have seen growth.

She also called Gabi and JJ’s chemistry really cute. “I can see why people like us so much together. I like it too, so that’s really cool,” the 37-year-old actress stated. According to the actress, JJ is a real gentleman who takes Gabi out on dates and buys her flowers, which is why the pairing has grown to be so well-liked, even though people were quite apprehensive at first.

She felt, “I’m sure he opens doors for her. He’s not trying to take over a company with her or take anybody down to get what he wants. He’s not power hungry. He’s an actual good guy,” and concluded how that is the difference between Gabi’s past romances and her present one. Cherie then signed off on the above discussion, “She’s aware that JJ is a good guy.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Yerin Ha Shares Filming Update, Benedict’s Love Story With Sophie Baek Unfolds: Here’s When To Expect The Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News