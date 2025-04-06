When NBC announced Suits LA, fans of the original series basically lost their minds, who wouldn’t want more courtroom sass and tailor-made drama? With Suits nostalgia at an all-time high (thanks, Netflix binge-watchers of 2023), this spinoff felt like a legal slam dunk. Add in a fresh West Coast vibe, some glossy Hollywood lawyering, and Stephen Amell in sleek suits, and boom, we were ready for round two of corporate courtroom chaos. But here’s the twist, instead of lighting up the ratings charts, Suits LA sort of, tripped over its own briefcase.

That’s not to say it’s bad, there’s drama, there’s swagger, there’s a brooding lead with a mysterious past. But something’s not clicking. Fans who were expecting a seamless blend of OG swagger and new blood are scratching their heads a little. It’s got all the parts, a decent cast, an LA setting, Aaron Korsh still steering the ship, so why isn’t the gavel dropping in its favor? Before we get into all the messy verdicts, let’s dive into what’s really going on behind the legal pad curtain of Suits LA.

Suits LA Disappointing Ratings Explained

Suits LA might’ve strutted into the courtroom like it owned the place, but the jury’s still out, and the early numbers aren’t looking like a win. When the show premiered on February 23, 2025, it pulled in 2.6 million live viewers. Not terrible, but definitely not setting the legal world on fire. In NBC’s rookie drama race, it managed to outrun Grosse Pointe Garden Society (whatever that is), but fell short behind Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party.

Streaming did offer a little CPR, viewership jumped to 4.7 million thanks to Peacock’s three-day window, but that temporary bump didn’t translate to long-term wins. Since then, the show has been coasting at about 1.5 million live viewers per episode. Even the return of Harvey freaking Specter (Gabriel Macht, legend) in episode 4 couldn’t supercharge the numbers. If Harvey can’t save you, who can?

By episode 6, the momentum has only slowed, and fans are starting to look nervously at NBC’s cancellation history. We all thought a new suit in a different city would sizzle, but right now, it’s more courtroom crickets than claps. If Suits LA wants to stick around, it better find its fire soon. Otherwise, it may be closing arguments before season 2 even makes it to the docket.

Will Suits LA Going To Be Canceled?

Okay, so Suits LA isn’t exactly crushing it in the ratings courtroom, but don’t bang that gavel just yet. While the odds may feel like someone forgot to prep the case, this legal spinoff isn’t entirely out of order. Sure, it stumbled out of the gate with a pilot that left critics side-eyeing their TVs, but rumor has it the series is finding its groove. And guess what? Reinforcements are coming.

We’re talking major nostalgia fuel, Daniel Hardman (the OG schemer himself) is returning, played by David Costabile. Oh, and fan-favorite Louis Litt? He’s back too, courtesy of Rick Hoffman. That alone could get old-school fans tuning in just to hear “Litt up!” one more time. Throw in a decent bump from streaming numbers, and NBC might just see enough potential to roll the dice on season 2.

So is Suits LA doomed? Not necessarily. It might be hanging by a stylish thread, but one or two iconic cameos could give this underdog its courtroom comeback.

