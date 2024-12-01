Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Started in 2008, the show completed 16 years in July 2024 and is still enjoying a strong run on TV. Several actors became household names during this glorious journey due to their iconic portrayals. One such actor is Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the character of Sonu Bhide and became widely popular.

Almost every actor in TMKOC is more popular by his character name, and Nidhi is no exception. Initially, Jheel Mehta used to play the role of Sonu Bhide in the show, and she earned massive fame. However, she parted ways with the show in 2012 for personal reasons. Jheel played the role of Sonu from 2008 to 2012.

After Jheel’s exit, Nidhi Bhanushali came on board as Sonu Bhide. She nailed the character of an intelligent girl and an eminent member of Tapu Sena. In fact, over the years, she built her own fan base, and her chemistry with her co-actors, especially Tapu Sena, was adorable. However, Nidhi shocked fans when she decided to take an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After playing Sonu for seven years, Nidhi Bhanushali quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. Initially, the reasons behind her exit were kept under wraps, but later, it was learned that Nidhi quit the show to focus on her studies. She was finding it hard to strike the right balance between her professional and personal life.

Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit shocked the audience, but soon after her exit, the makers roped in Palak Sindhwani as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Initially, Palak wasn’t accepted by the audience, but eventually, she added her own charm to the character and became an integral part of TMKOC. Unfortunately, even she left the show after playing Sonu from 2019 to 2024. Palak was replaced by Khushi Mali in October this year.

