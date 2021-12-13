Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9th December. The duo has been treating fans with pictures from their ceremony every single day. Today morning, Kat shared pictures from her bridal entry and shared her love for her sisters. But designer Sabyasachi is currently making a lot of noise as he shared details on their wedding outfits. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Katrina opted for a beautiful red lehenga for her big day. She paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots via her outfit. On the other hand, Vicky wore an ivory silk sherwani. Their jewellery too was from the designer’s own collection.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding outfits, Sabyasachi told Vogue, “The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately.”

Sabyasachi added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi also shared details of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s outfits on Instagram. He shared how Kat’s lehenga has been woven in bridal matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. She also paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots via her customized veil.

On the other hand, Vicky wore “an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.”

The couple will soon have a reception in Mumbai and the invites for the same have already been sent.

