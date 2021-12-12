Waheeda Rehman Reveals She Was Taunted By Her Male Co-Stars About Intimacy With Dev Anand: "You Don't Object To Him..."

Dev Anand was one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema. The way he walked, talked and acted in his films, fans were crazy for the legendary actor. Back then, the kind of fan following he had was not only iconic but also extraordinary. In a recent interview, Waheeda Rehman revealed how other actors would compare their touch with Dev Saab’s. Scroll below to read the scoop,

Advertisement

Both Dev Saab and Waheeda Ji worked in multiple Bollywood films together and have given us some of the most memorable songs and characters of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Waheeda Rehman in an interview with ETimes revealed some interesting anecdotes about late actor Dev Anand. While shooting for ‘Guide’ in 1965, there was a shot before the song ‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’ which Rehman recalled and said, “Another was the scene just before the song Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai, shot on a sadak (street) in Udaipur. The scene has me telling Raju, “Ghungroo bandho!” Dev saab later told me, “I felt awkward shooting the scene in public. But you were so bindaas. Didn’t you feel conscious?” I said if I bothered so much it would have required so many retakes. I just switched on and off believing that just the two of us were there.”

Praising Dev Anand for his gentlemanly behaviour, Waheeda Rehman said, “Whenever he met his heroines, including Nanda, Sadhana, Asha (Parekh) or me, Dev saab would affectionately put his hand on our shoulder. But we girls never minded it because he had such a clean vibe. But if others were to do so, we’d move back. The heroes would remark, “Arrey waah you don’t object to Dev saab. But when we come even a bit close, you move away.” Some people had a lecherous vibe. They wouldn’t leave your hand if they happened to hold it… but Dev saab gave you a safe feeling. That’s why I called him a ‘decent flirt’.”

Well, there’s no denying that we feel.

What are your thoughts on Waheeda Rehman calling Dev Anand ‘decent flirt’? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Said Malaika Arora Isn’t Referred To As An ‘Item Girl’ Because Of Salman Khan & Latter Reacted, “I’m A Self-Made Woman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube