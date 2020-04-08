WHAT-A-WEDNESDAY! When Veteran Actress Waheeda Rehman Said Dilip Kumar Wasn’t Courageous Enough

Waheeda Rehman is a true Bollywood veteran who has films with yesteryear megastars like Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, and Guru Dutt, to name a few. But in a recent interview, the actress made a rather shocking statement about Bollywood’s first superstar.

Waheeda Rehman said that Dilip Sahab was an amazing co-star but he was not a very courageous actor when it came to choosing films and his choice of actresses. Opening up to Filmfare, Waheeda said, “Dilip Kumar’s a great, great actor. He was a cooperative co-star. I enjoyed doing Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Aadmi (1968) with him. But I guess he wasn’t courageous enough. He played safe all the time. He’d only work with top heroines, known music directors… Even subject wise, he played safe.”

The veteran further went on to say, “When I was doing Satyajit Ray’s Abhijan (1962), he said, ‘Waheeda, do me a favour. Please put in a word on my behalf to Dilip Kumar. I want to work with him.’ I conveyed that to Dilip saab. But sadly, he didn’t seem interested. What a combination Ray and he’d have made!”

Well, that certainly was a rather shocking statement to have been made. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar is currently under lockdown with his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu.

Waheeda Rehman and Dilip Kumar have worked in several hits like Ram Aur Shyaam, Mashaal and Aadmi, to name a few.

