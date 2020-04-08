Kartik Aaryan and Sonnalli Seygall were seen together in the hit Luv Ranjan’s franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actress in an exclusive chat today expressed her wish of doing a action film and also revealed that she would want to do it with Kartik, if he is doing one.

Sonnalli Seygall was last seen in Jai Mummy Di alongside her Punchnama co-star Sunny Singh. The actress who has been associated with the franchise, when asked what is that one role that she wishes to do, expressed that she would want to a full-fledged action film.

When Sonnalli was told that her co-star Kartik Aaryan is also doing an action film, she said, “Is he doing one? I had no idea. I would love to do it if I will have some action to do, I would love to do it. But let’s see.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has collaborated with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s director Om Raut for an action drama. The film is said to be a action drama set around a heist and will have Kartik doing some top notch action. The project backed by Bhushan Kumar is yet untitled and the cast apart from Kartik as well is yet to be finalised.

As for Sonnalli Seygall, the actress is set to star in a film in which she plays a small town girl. The workshops for the film were set to begin soon but the lockdown has postponed the same.

